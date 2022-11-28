0
Menu
Business

Don’t ‘fight’ our decision to increase price of crate of eggs, times are hard – Farmers

Crate Of Eggs121eggs 2 Crates of egg

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Poultry farmers have revealed that a crate of eggs will be sold at the farms for GHC45.00.

According to the association, the decision to raise the commodity’s price is due to the country’s high cost of living and the cedi-dollar exchange rate.

The farmers reiterated that the price of an egg crate at the farms will now be 45 Ghana cedis.

Mr. Asiedu Kwame, the association’s Public Relations Office (PRO), told the Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that if the association fails to sell it at the above-mentioned price, the country’s poultry industry will collapse.

He pleaded with Ghanaians to be patient as the cost of doing business continues to rise, and failure to raise the price would jeopardize their operations.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: