Don’t issue certificates to members without Tax Clearance – GRA to professional bodies

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has cautioned professional bodies and institutions against issuing certification to their members without a Tax Clearance Certificate.



According to Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah who is Commissioner General of the Authority, GRA is monitoring the developments and will soon weed out the perpetrators.



In a tweet shared on Wednesday, February 16, the GRA boss said from June 2022, the issuance of Tax Clearance Certificates will be automated.

“With your Ghana Card PIN, you will know if you are Tax complaint or not,” he wrote.





Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has set out to embark on an aggressive revenue moblisation drive to seal revenue loopholes and curb the issuance of fake certificates.



Government on its part has tasked the Ghana Revenue Authority to mobilise GH¢80.3 billion as revenue for the 2022 financial year.



This comes after the Authority exceeded its 2021 revenue target of GH¢57.32 billion.