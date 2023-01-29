0
Don’t jail me if I’m unable to pay GHS20m in April – Ato Essien appeals to court

59658305 Founder of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Founder of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien has appealed to the court not to jail him if he defaults in paying GH₵20million to the state by 28th April 2023.

Rather, he wants the court to give him the opportunity to explain why he was unable to pay.

Mr. Essien’s plea is contained in a document filed by his lawyers challenging the 13th December 2022 decision of the High Court.

The high court presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffuor found Mr Essien guilty of stealing after he pleaded guilty.

He accepted terms of agreement Mr Essien had entered into with the state represented by the Attorney General.

Mr Essien is required to pay an amount of GH₵90 million as restitution and reparation to the state within one year.

He has paid an initial amount of ₵30 million and need to refund the remaining 60 million in three instalments.

He is to pay some GH₵20million to the state latest by April 28, 2023 as his first installment failure of which he will be jailed.

