Don’t judge government by post-COVID-19 performance only - Dr Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Source: GNA

Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, says it is wrong to measure government’s performance only by the current post-COVID-19 economic difficulties.

He said the country’s economy outlook before the onset of the pandemic was positive; thus the reason the government continued to attribute the current crisis to factors emanating from the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



“Judging government by the development in the global space and not including the performance of the economy when we assumed office in 2017 to 2020 is an anti-climax. And we all know that period gave us a strong economy.”



Dr Bawumia said this in an address at the 60th Anniversary celebration of Hogbetsotsoza at the Anloga park.



According to the World Bank, Ghana’s GDP growth rate was 8.1 percent in 2018 ; 6.5 percent in 2019; 0.5 percent in 2020 and 5.4 percent in 2021.



History was made when Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, the Asantehene and his entourage of chiefs,

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse and his retinue of chiefs and Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Kwahuhene’s delegation participated in the event.



Dr Bawumia said the government had chalked many successes across all sectors, including school infrastructure, railways, fish landing sites, interoperability, restored teachers and nurses allowances as well as many transformational policies and programmes.



The listing of the achievements was, however, not well received by a small section of the celebrants, who protested audibly.



Nevertheless, the Vice President said these successes were unequal to successive governments’ performance on all fronts.



The Government, he said, was working assiduously to stem the high food and fuel prices and urged Ghanaians to be patient.

He identified with the strong cultural heritage of the Anlo people, which is a panacea for the development of the creative industry, an enabler and a driver for sustainable national development.



He said Keta and Anloga continued to harness a chunk of the tourism traffic and urged the residents to maintain the peace at all times.



Togbi Sri III, the Awoamefia of Anlo, said COVID-19 denied them the organisation and celebration of the festival for two years, the same way its effects were wreaking havoc on the economy.



He said the Russia-Ukraine war had added another dimension to the crisis with escalating fuel hikes, food shortages and high inflation.



He appealed to the people to remain patient with the government for a permanent solution to the difficulties.

The Awoamefia bemoaned the increasing exodus of professionals from the Anlo area, saying they needed their collective support to the development of the area.



He said the time had come for them to redirect their efforts at building a solid Anlo State to serve as a motivation for the young ones.



The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, said his forefathers and the Anlos forged a military pact, which he wanted to practicalise through development to benefit the two kingdoms for a win-win situation.



He said he had been yearning for an occasion like that to demonstrate to the whole world that Asantes and Anlos were inseparable and could only work to better the fortunes available to them.



He said it was time to maximise the human resouces of the two kingdoms and improve the productivity and creativity of their people.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Kwahuhene, said he agreed to particiate in the fesitival to forge stronger ties due to the positive mindset of the people towards work and peacebuilding.



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, who presided, appealed to the Anlos to unite and forge a common front for development to thrive, adding that, they should close their ranks and not allow politicians to divide you.



The festival also known as Hogbeza, which commemorates the legendary exodus of the Ewe-Dogbo folks from Notsie in present-day neighbouring Togo, some 400 years ago.



The festival was held this year after its suspension in 2020 and 2021 in compliance with COVID-19 protocols and was attended by people from far and near, diplomats, politicians and the clergy.