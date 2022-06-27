Don’t launch YouStart without paying our 8-month allowances – NABCO trainees

NABCO trainees on a demonstration

Trainees under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) have served notice that until government settles their unpaid allowances, the implementation of the YouStart programme should be halted.



A group, identified as ‘NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG)’ made this known in a statement that noted government cannot roll out another policy when their eight-month allowances are still in arrears.



They lamented the harsh economic crisis the country was currently faced with adding that the non-payment of allowances has left them to struggle for a living.



“It does not send the right signal when you have not paid NABCO trainees for the past eight (8) months, which has plunged them into severe hardship but readying for the launch of YouStart. What positive assurance can that serve to inform the public on the outlook of the YouStart?

The president’s nonchalant attitude over the current situation is disparaging to its lowest point. We have placed several calls on him to intervene, but the issue keeps exacerbating”, portions of the statement read.



The group also said, “We humbly implore GES to consummate its processes in offering permanent appointments to Educate Ghana Trainees. The data collection exercise has been hanging on for far too long with no positive outcome. Information reaching [us] indicates that Ghana Revenue Authority is provisionally cushioning its trainees. We hope that the step taken will culminate in permanently placing them”.



Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, had earlier indicated on JoyNews that the NABCO programme will be transitioned to YouStart.



He stated that “we have already engaged the NABCO Secretariat, and there has to be a more sustainable way of looking at NABCO. As we said, NABCO was for a 3-year period which ended in October 2021, and so we have to have an alternative.



“Going forward, how do we make sure we support these young people who now have experience, ideas and creativity to have access to further training and working capital to be able to start their own businesses and scale-up?”.



SSD/MA