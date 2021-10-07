Don't link me to recent missing fuel saga at TOR – Edward Boateng

Edward Boateng has been appointed as Managing Director for TOR

• Edward Boateng has rebutted claims of being involved in a recent saga at TOR

• TOR’s IMC has discovered the disappearance of fuel and other illegalities by its staff



• The company has already published the names of some staff



The newly appointed Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery has reacted to reports linking him to an alleged missing fuel saga.



This comes after TOR earlier this week announced it has queried and interdicted a number of its staff pending the conclusion of investigations into the disappearance of fuel, product storage and transfer losses at the refinery.



As a result of the development, some media outlets have accused Edward Boateng who is a former Ghanaian Ambassador of China and now appointed as MD for TOR of being part of the scandal.

But a disclaimer issued from the office of the former diplomat rebutted the claims as false, misleading and defamatory.



Edward Boateng per the disclaimer pointed that he has not fully assumed the role of Managing Director of the refinery following his appointment hence the claims are an attempt to bring his reputation into disrepute.



“Our attention has been drawn to a publication on ‘Eagle Ghana News’ online portal which seeks to associate the diligent and hard-working Ambassador with the alleged missing 105,927 litres of petrol at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR). The headline: ‘105, 927 litres of Petrol Disappears Under Edward Boateng-Led TOR’, is not only misleading and defamatory but is also an obvious attempt to put his hard-earned reputation into question.”



He further threatened to take legal action against media houses who published the false claims.



“The Office of Ambassador Edward Boateng wishes to unequivocally state that even though Ambassador Edward Boateng was announced quite recently as the new Managing Director of TOR, he is yet to receive any official communication appointing him as Managing Director of TOR. Consequently, Ambassador Edward Boateng has neither been at the premises of TOR, nor has he been contacted in any decision-making concerning TOR”

It continued, “TOR still stands under the management of the Interim Management Committee (IMC). The office thereby advises the Editors of Eagle news to pull down the story and offer an unqualified apology to Ambassador Edward Boateng and his Office accordingly, failing which the Ambassador will take all lawful and legal steps to assert his rights,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the operations of TOR which is currently being run by an Interim Management Committee which was earlier inaugurated in June 2021, have made recommendations over the illegal activities uncovered.



TOR's IMC through investigations discovered the disappearance of 105,927 litres of gas oil on September 4, 2021, which belongs to a BDC client among other illegal activities.