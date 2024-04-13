Don’t pay new fares announced by C-DAG, Transport Operators of Ghana – GPRTU

C-DAG and Transport Operators of Ghana announced a 15% increase in transport fares

The Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have called on travelers not to pay the new transport fares announced by the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) and Transport Operators of Ghana.

C-DAG and Transport Operators of Ghana have announced a 15% increase in transport fares effective April 13, 2024.



In a joint press statement, the group indicated that the move is as result of a recent increment in the price of petrol.



However, GPRTU and GRTCC have described the new fares as an arbitrary increase and in contravention of the Administrative Instrument on the review of public transport fares.



In a statement signed by the GPRTU and the GRTCC further urged all drivers to abide by the directive.



PURPORTED INCREASE IN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FARES



It has come to our attention that some sections of Drivers have arbitrarily increased transport fares in contravention of the Administrative Instrument on the review of public transport fares in the country.



This action is illegal and must be stopped immediately if this is true.



As leadership, we have followed with keen interest, the recent adjustment in the fuel prices and other related operational cost. We are currently engaging stakeholders to give consideration to the various cost components and agree on the way forward.

As has been the practice, the leadership met with the Ministry of Transport on Wednesday 10th April, 2024 to present our demands.



Once consensus is reached, the general public will be duly informed. Therefore any increase outside the Administrative Instrument, should be disregarded and treated with contempt. We therefore urge commuters not to pay any fare outside the existing fares.



We are by this statement, urging the Regional Administrations, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and the Station Welfare committees to ensure compliance to the existing fares as no such decision has been taken regarding any fare increment.



We also want to urge all drivers to abide by this directive and have confidence in the leadership. We will continue to push for the welfare of transport operators.