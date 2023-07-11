Don’t pay rent without tenancy agreement – Tenants told

Public Relations Officer for Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Kporsu

The Public Relations Officer for Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Kporsu, has revealed that by law, landlords (property owners) must give out tenancy agreements to tenants before accepting any payments from them.

Mr. Kporsu explained that tenants must ensure that their landlords give them agreements before payments are made.



He revealed that tenants who have not been given agreements have the responsibility to report their landlords to the Rent Control Department.



He said tenants would be allowed to report such issues and related ones directly to RCG through the digital system it is currently working on.



"This could be done by simply providing detailed information about your landlord, and afterwards, he or she will be sanctioned and tasked with taking appropriate procedures for renting their properties to potential tenants," he said.

He did, however, state that the digital system was not yet ready and that tenants with complaints should visit any Department office in their area.



According to Mr. Kporsu, tenancy agreements should be drafted per the international declaration of human rights and the constitution of Ghana to avoid the inclusion of inappropriate things that infringe on the fundamental human rights of tenants.



Such agreements, he warned, would be removed if discovered by the Rent Control Department.



Mr. Kporsu also advised tenants who are having problems with their landlords about tenancy agreements to come to the Rent Control Department so that they can review the agreement between them and their landlords and take appropriate action.