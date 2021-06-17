Don’t pay us through mobile money – ECG cautions customers

ECG has said it does not demand payment through mobile money

Customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have been cautioned against making payments through mobile money.



According to ECG, it has spotted some fraudulent activities by unknown persons asking customers to pay bills through mobile money.

In a statement issued by the company, it said, “these fraudsters call, send SMS or WhatsApp messages to unsuspecting customers, demanding payments for various services including service connection and electricity consumed, through mobile money (MOMO) transactions.”



Alerting its customers to be wary, it stated that apart from the customer personally initiating transactions through the ECG Power Mobile App or shortcode *226#, “ECG will not demand payments for services through mobile money.”



ECG also stated that it is collaborating with security agencies to bring perpetrators to book.



“Customers are strongly advised to make payments for all ECG-related services to ECG cashiers and obtain receipts accordingly,” the statement read.



