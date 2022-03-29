Don’t tax MoMo – Minority states position on E-Levy

Finance Minister appears before parliament

E-Levy bill laid before parliament



E-Levy regressive, punitive, Minority in Parliament



Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has called on government to not impose a tax on mobile money transactions.



According to him, the E-Levy bill currently before the House is regressive and punitive.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Mr Ato Forson noted that the minority in parliament is not against taxation in the country but is against the most talked-about tax, E-Levy.

He said, "Don't tax MoMo. Honourable Speaker, let me put on record that we are not against taxation. The NDC as a social democratic party do not believe that we should design a tax that is regressive and punitive."



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 29 moved the motion for the passage of the E-Levy bill in Parliament.



E-Levy has been reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% on all electronic transactions.



