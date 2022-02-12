Don’t wait for Valentine before you eat chocolate – Ghanaians urged

Chocolate is a product of cocoa and has several health benefits

A senior Public Relations Officer at the Ghana Cocoa Board, Mr David Asare Oduro has urged the public not to wait for the month of February before they consume chocolate.

He observed that a section of the public wait till Valentine’s Day before they either share or buy chocolate.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr David Asare Oduro underscored the need to consume cocoa products due to its health benefits.



“We always do not have to wait till when it is getting to February that we will eat cocoa products, we have to take it continuously,” he said.



National Chocolate Week



Mr David Asare Oduro said the introduction of National Chocolate Week has encouraged foreign companies to come on board.



According to him, Ghanaians love Valentine and love to share chocolate on that day and so they decided to use the day to promote the consumption of cocoa products.

He said in the world, most companies use Ghana’s cocoa to produce chocolate, hence the day promotes chocolate in General irrespective of where it was produced.



Mr David Asare Oduro said the promotion of chocolate since the inception of the day has encouraged most manufacturing companies to come on board and support the course.



When asked if Ghana has enough finished products and will not depend on imports, he said the local companies are also doing well to produce enough for the people.



He noted that there is enough cocoa products at the newly opened Chocolate City, saying all processors have been invited to showcase their products.



Mr David Asare Oduro said from Tuesday when it opened, a lot of Ghanaians have visited the shop, urging all to pass through it.



Meanwhile, he said the company aims at getting more people to consume cocoa products moving forward.