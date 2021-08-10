Dr Adesina to address IFA-SALT lecture on Africa Leadership

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank

Source: GNA

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (ADB) Group, is to address this year's Intercessors for Africa (IFA) and Sundoulos Advanced Leadership Training (SALT) Institute's 3rd Annual Public Lecture on transformational leadership in Africa.

Dr Adesina will talk on the theme: "Integrity, Leadership and Stewardship for National Transformation in Africa."



A statement, signed by Mr Michael Armah, Registrar for SALT Institute, said due to the COVID-19 situation, this year's event, just like last year, would be held on a virtual platform on Saturday, August 28, 2021, between 1400 hours and 1600 hours.



It said the four-fold objectives of the IFA-SALT Institute public lecture series were to present and clarify the need for transformational leadership in Africa based on "Nehemiah's redemptive ideological framework."



The series is also to sensitise stakeholders on the significance of the "Redemptive Ideology" towards national/continental transformation.



The statement said the lecture would present succinct and documented evidence of the need for deliberate, intentional and creative ideas, policies and systems for the desired transformation of the nations of Africa.



It said it would also identify opportunities and approaches for harnessing Africa's massive God-given resources and the collective consciousness of the African peoples in pursuit of the requisite transformations.

The statement said the lecture was targeted at all segments of the African society, including youth and women groups, civil society, public and business communities, the Church and Christian-based organisations, academia, media, creative arts, policymakers, traditional leaders, security agencies, professional bodies, education and training institutions, among others.



Other speakers for this year's event include Ms Allen Catherine Kagina, the Executive Director, Uganda National Roads Authority, and Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Development Economist, Stellenbosch University, South Africa.



It would be moderated by Dr Mawuli Coffie, Director, Corporate & Business Strategy, SALT Institute.



The Intercessors for Africa (IFA) started as a prayer group in 1976 and has, over the years, expanded continentally with its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.



SALT Institute is an accredited research and training institute affiliated with GIMPA and committed to raising and developing servant leaders for both private and public life globally.