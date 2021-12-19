Dr Bawumia fails to comment on E-levy at party's conference

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday December 19 failed to touch on the controversial E-levy proposal in the 2022 budget during the New Patriotic Party’s delegate conference in Kumasi in spite of calls made to him to comment on the proposal.

He gave a tall list of achievements of the government and further explained how the administration is thinking outside of the box to transform the economy.



He said a number of initiatives have been introduced by the government to transform the economy through digitalization.



“Ours is a government that is thinking outside the box to transform the country,” he said.



He added “For the first time in our hoistory Ghana has drone for medical delivery, Ghana is implementing one district one hospital under agenda 111



“By end of our second we would built more hospitals that any government. Our government is building one district one factory.

“For the first time in our history students can apply students loan without a guarantor.”



Dr Bawumia further urged members and supporters of the NPP to remain united and rally behind the government.



During the event, the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu indicated that the E-levy, if approved, is going to ensure that government generates enough revenue for developmental projects.



It is recalled that the Chief Executive Officer of the African Energy Consortium, Kwame Jantuah questioned the loud silence of Dr Bawumia over the e-levy proposal.



Mr Jantuah believed that since the e-levy hinged on digitalisation, it would be prudent to hear from the Vice President who is championing the digitalisation agenda.