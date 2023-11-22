Dr. Bawumia has no policy credibility to criticize any economic proposal – Sylvester Mensah

Sylvester Mensah, Finance expert and health insurance technocrat

Finance expert and health insurance technocrat, Sylvester Mensah, has chastised the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his assertions made against former President John Dramani Mahama’s ‘24-Hour Economy Policy’ proposal.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused the vice president of having no policy credibility to criticize any policy proposal made by John Mahama.



“He has never understood his own policy proposals and he is known to speak in the opposites, because whatever he says his government would do is exactly what his government won’t do!” Sylvester Mensah wrote.



He further lambasted Dr. Bawumia for superintending over a humiliating Ghanaian economy, which is currently under an IMF programme due to high debt levels, over-borrowing and among other factors.



“From a humiliating management of the Ghanaian economy he now wants to take cover under the umbrella of digitalization,” Sylvester Mensah added.



The leading member of NDC further described John Mahama's novel ‘24-Hour Economy Policy’ as a game changer, which he believes will revive the Ghanaian economy.

The latest announcement by the former president, John Mahama, has gained widespread attention and reactions from a section of Ghanaians after he pledged to establish a 24-hour economy when elected as president in the 2024 presidential elections.



According to him, the policy would contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the majority of the Ghanaian youth.



See Sylvester Mensah's Facebook post below:







MA/AE

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.