Dr. Bawumia mute on economy due to his presidential ambition - Obed Asamoah

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghana's economy facing distress

Cedi struggles against US Dollar



NDC accuse Dr. Bawumia of abandoning 'economic Messiah' niche



Former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Obed Yao Asamoah, has opined that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is silent on the economy as a result of his reported presidential ambition.



According to him, a realization has dawned on the Vice President that he may lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.

He said that the Vice President was thus ‘afraid’ to continue commenting on the economy as it may be used against him by his political opponents.



Dr. Obed Asamoah, in an interview with Accra-based Joy News, wondered the whereabouts of the NPP’s men who they claimed could transform the economic fortunes of the country.



“Those men and women where are they? I haven’t seen them. Ken Ofori-Atta says the country is broke. He is managing it. How come it is broken and allow Bawumia to say all kinds of things.



“Don’t you see how quiet Bawumia is? He has been used too much and I think he’s beginning to see the possibility that he might be the presidential candidate and a lot of the things he is saying now will be used against him. So he is slowing now,” he said.