Dr. Bawumia optimistic about full economic recovery

Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says despite the current economic hardship, Ghana’s economy remains resilient and will bounce back in the months ahead.

He said rising fuel and food prices can be attributed to the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The pandemic, he noted, forced government to spend some GH¢ 8.1 billion o save lives and sustain the livelihoods of Ghanaian citizens.



“The economy is what we feel in our pockets. I acknowledge that we are going through difficult times, this is the reality. Our economy is experiencing rising prices of fuel and virtually all commodities. Prices are on the rise.”



“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the economic circumstances of virtually every country in the world. Today, our economy is witnessing rising prices of fuel and virtually all commodities like bread, rice, sugar, sachet water, cement, iron rods and so on. From Malata market to Abofour market, to Techiman market, to Takoradi market, circle to Kpando and everywhere across the country, prices are on the rise…these are the stark realities that confront us today,” he said.

While the effects of COVID-19 pandemic linger, it has been compounded by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Ghana is a net importer of wheat, iron ore, sunflower oil, and other from the two Eastern European countries of Ukraine and Russia. The outbreak of the war has led to supply chain disruption and subsequently surge in the price of the items.



Experts also point to the GH¢ 25 billion spent on the banking sector clean up, and the difficulty in recovering same, as a major cause of the economic challenges we face.



Another expenditure of exceptional items that has impacted Ghana’s economy and increased our debt stock is the GH¢ 17billion paid for excess capacity of Independent Power Producers between 2018 and 2021.



Despite these challenges, Dr. Bawumia, who was speaking at a forum organised by the NPP’s National Youth Wing, TESCON, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 said we must celebrate our little achievements and work together to grow Ghana’s economy.