Dr Bawumia’s lecture on the economy attempted to paint a non-existent image – Kobby Mensah

Dr Bawumia delivers public lecture on economy at NPP TESCON event

Dr Bawumia evades commentary on E-Levy



E-Levy Bill assented into law



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s public lecture on the state of the Ghanaian economy has been described as an attempt to paint a non-existent image of the economic situation.



This is the view of Dr. Kobby Mensah who is a finance lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS)



According to him, both the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] and Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] have recently delivered addresses on the state of the economy hence it was not necessary for the Vice President to speak on the same issues.



He argued that Ghanaians expected the Vice President to rather speak on the current state of play in the economy and passage of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy which he evaded commentary on at the NPP’s TESCON event in Kasoa on April 7, 2022.

“People’s expectation of his [Dr Bawumia] address was on E-Levy but he deliberately swerved that. I was surprised he went as far back as 2007 for comparison; 2016 could be ideal. I don’t think people are interested in the comparison."



“The interests of the people are in the state of play and it is about the current situation. People wanted to hear what the solutions to our problems are.”



Dr Kobby Mensah made the remarks in an interview on 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show on Friday April 8, 2022.











