0
Menu
Business

Dr Bawumia’s lecture on the economy attempted to paint a non-existent image – Kobby Mensah

Video Archive
Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Bawumia delivers public lecture on economy at NPP TESCON event

Dr Bawumia evades commentary on E-Levy

E-Levy Bill assented into law

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s public lecture on the state of the Ghanaian economy has been described as an attempt to paint a non-existent image of the economic situation.

This is the view of Dr. Kobby Mensah who is a finance lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS)

According to him, both the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] and Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] have recently delivered addresses on the state of the economy hence it was not necessary for the Vice President to speak on the same issues.

He argued that Ghanaians expected the Vice President to rather speak on the current state of play in the economy and passage of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy which he evaded commentary on at the NPP’s TESCON event in Kasoa on April 7, 2022.

“People’s expectation of his [Dr Bawumia] address was on E-Levy but he deliberately swerved that. I was surprised he went as far back as 2007 for comparison; 2016 could be ideal. I don’t think people are interested in the comparison."

“The interests of the people are in the state of play and it is about the current situation. People wanted to hear what the solutions to our problems are.”

Dr Kobby Mensah made the remarks in an interview on 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show on Friday April 8, 2022.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Passenger on British Airways flight gives frightening account of how aircraft circled for over one hour
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa
Government bringing back tollbooths but will automate them – Ken Agyapong
Why I am donating GH¢10,000 each to all 275 constituencies – Ken Agyapong
Prof. Adei wrongly claims corruption 'was worse under Mahama' per CPI data