Dr Bawumia to launch e-pharmacy digital platform Wednesday

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will, on Wednesday, December 22, launch the e-pharmacy digital platform in Accra.

The digitization of pharmacies, which will have the nation’s pharmacies converged on one digital platform, is aimed at addressing the difficulties of roaming around looking for medicines in pharmacies.



It is also expected to promote competitive pricing and reduce the rate of drug abuse and the sale of fake drugs to unsuspecting members of the public.



Through a mobile phone, as well as mobile money interoperability and universal QR Code services, the Ghanaian public will be able to enter their prescriptions into the digital platform, select of pharmacy of their choice, pay for their medicines and have them delivered to their homes comfortably, without having to move around from one pharmacy to the other.



The e-pharmacy is a culmination of a challenge the Vice President threw at the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana.

As part of the government’s digitization drive, Dr. Bawumia, in 2019, challenged the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana to digitize the operations of pharmacies in the country.



Following the directive, the Pharmacy Council worked in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President to ensure the successful realisation of the e-pharmacy.



This is also happening shortly after the recent digital economy public lecture at Ashesi University, where the Vice President revealed that steps had been taken to digitize the operations of pharmacies in the country.



The realisation of this vision is the latest hallmark in the government’s digitization drive, which has seen the digitization of many government sectors and services.