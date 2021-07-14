Dr Bawumia unveils one-stop portal Ghana.gov

This single payments platform is expected to help grow government revenue

A one-stop platform to enable citizens to easily access government services, simplify payments for public services, ensure prompt payments for the services and promote transparency and visibility of internally generated funds has been launched in Accra by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Known as Ghana.gov, and accessible via the website www.ghana.gov.gh or shortcode *222# on any mobile phone whether smart or ‘yam’, Ghana.GOV is a payment and revenue collection platform that provides a single point of access to all services of ministries, departments and agencies of government.



Built from scratch, and two years in the making, the platform consists of 4 main components: a web portal, mobile app and USSD interface; a payment processing component; a notification component; and a complaint submission medium.



At a colourful launch ceremony at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, attended by the Chief of Staff, Ministers in charge of Finance, Digitalization and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Vice President Bawumia expressed delight that once again, Ghanaian expertise had been utilized to solve a Ghanaian problem.



“The Ghana Card, the Digital Address System, the Mobile Money Interoperability, Ghana.Gov and the Universal Q Code are the foundational enablers in our effort to maximize the potential of digital technologies in Ghana’s transformation.



“I am excited that once again, we did not have to go beyond our shores to develop and manage a platform like this. Indeed, the spirit of collaboration and innovation exhibited by the local technology companies (Hubtel, Expresspay and IT Consortium) who are powering this payments platform is most admirable.

“Their collaboration spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance with support from the Ministry of Communications also involved our own National Information Technology Agency – which I am told is doing a good job hosting and managing the call centre supporting this platform.”



Dr Bawumia explained that among others, this single payments platform is expected to help grow government revenue, redefine how we all engage with the government, and help boost Ghana’s international profile rankings.



“It is estimated that about 10 to 15% of government collections are lost through inefficiencies, theft and other accounting schemes. Going digital means that we can improve our revenue collections by an estimated Three Billion Cedis (GHS 3 billion) annually.



“Beyond the financial benefits of Ghana.GOV, the platform will also transform how we all connect to Government. There is currently no official Government of Ghana mobile application for the over 9 million smartphone users and the more than 30 million mobile users in Ghana. The soon-to-be-published Ghana.GOV Citizen App will have important features that will change the way we connect to official information, report issues in our communities and exchange critical data.”



As well, “This government’s aim of making Ghana a globally competitive market is anchored in the belief that increasing access to public services through technology will have a strong positive impact in the general ease of doing business within Ghana. In the process, this will boost our ranking among other nations and thereby help grow our foreign direct investments.

“Ghana.GOV will offer a simple and single user experience for all government services and will make it easy for everyone to find and pay for government services. The days where you have to make several phone calls or look for a middleman just to get information and help on a government service is coming to an end,” he remarked.



Who is on the Ghana.Gov Portal



As of now, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Passport Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Lands Commission, National Service Secretariat, Food and Drugs Authority, National Information Technology Authority, Registrar Generals Department, and the National Schools Inspectorate Authority have all been onboarded onto the Ghana.gov portal.



The team is in the process of onboarding the Public Procurement Authority, Data Protection Commission, National Petroleum Authority, Minerals Commission, and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, and Ghana Post.