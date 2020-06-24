Press Releases

Dr. G. Koryoe Anim-Wright appointed first female Registrar of UPSA

The Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright as Registrar of the University. Dr. Anim-Wright is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years of management experience in higher education.

Her experience spans the areas of fundraising, institutional advancement, and grants and contracts. Prior to her appointment, she held the position of Dean of UPSA’s Centre for International Education and Collaboration (CIEC).



As Dean of CIEC, she worked collaboratively with the university community to engage in new programmes that strengthened the university’s internationalisation efforts.



Under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, she worked closely with external partners at other higher education institutions in Ghana and abroad, developing several new collaborations and partnerships to expand UPSA’s international efforts to include faculty, staff and student exchanges.



She also served as the lead on several international grants and programmes, and successfully wrote proposals for funding of grants.



Prior to UPSA, she held the position as the first female President of the African University College of Communications. As President, she led the university through several important milestones including the development of additional graduate programmes, infrastructure expansion and upgrades, and programme and institutional accreditation.

Dr. Anim-Wright worked at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) from 2010 to 2013. She joined as the Director of the Centre for Management Development and later served as the first Director of GIMPA’s Office of Corporate Affairs and Institutional Advancement.



Prior to GIMPA, Dr. Anim-Wright was Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Western Connecticut State University (WCSU), Danbury, CT (USA) from 2005 to 2010 where she had overall responsibility for the stewardship of WCSU's advancement programme. She also served as Director of Public Relations and Director of University Relations at WCSU.



Dr. Anim-Wright is currently the host of the longest running news show on Ghanaian television, ‘Talking Point’.



She holds a Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Communication and Development from Union Institute & University in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.



The University Council, Vice-Chancellor and the entire University community congratulate Dr. Anim- Wright on her appointment. She assumes office on 1st August, 2020.

Source: University of Professional Studies, Accra

