Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong named 'Entrepreneur of the Decade' at the Ghana Business Awards 2020

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies has been awarded ‘Entrepreneur of the Decade’, at the third edition of the Ghana Business Awards at the Kempinski Hotel-Accra.

The award was in recognition of his contribution to business and development in Ghana and Africa through his companies and various innovative collaborations with the government and the private sector.



The award ceremony which was held on Friday, October 30, 2020 with the theme “Impact of Covid-19 on Businesses”, was a well-attended event which brought together politicians, Industry players, entrepreneurs, diplomats, professionals and celebrities across Africa.



The Chief Operating Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies, Mr. Samanjith Udumalagala, who received the award on behalf of Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong expressed delight for the recognition given to the Jospong Group for its immense contribution to Ghana’s development agenda and lauded the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group for his exemplary leadership noting that it was worth emulating.

Mr. Udumalagala remarked that, Ghanaian private entrepreneurs were passionate and determined to effectively contribute to Ghana’s sustainable development initiatives, hence the need to support local firms to lead the country’s developmental agenda.



The Jospong Group of Companies is one of the most diversified holdings in Ghana with operations in other African countries and Asia. The company has business interests in about 14 sectors of the economy with its biggest operations in Waste Management, ICT, Banking and Automobile and Equipment.

