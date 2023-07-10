Dr. Kwaku Oteng congratulates TOBINCO for winning ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award

Mr. Samuel Tobin, Chairman of Tobinco Group of Companies

In an unprecedented show of support and statesmanship, Business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng congratulated his colleague Businessman, Mr Samuel Amo Tobbin, CEO of TOBINCO Pharmaceuticals for emerging as the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’.

In a Twitter post on Monday, July 10, 2023, Dr. Oteng remarked to the effect that the award comes as a great feat to the manufacturing and business community since surviving as an entrepreneur in Ghana can be very challenging.



He wrote on his official Twitter page “Setting up a business is not an easy feat, so I can only imagine the challenges you have encountered along the way. Congratulations to Dr. Samuel Amo Tobbin, Executive Chairman of Tobinco Group, for winning the Entrepreneur of the Year!”



Dr. Amo Tobbin was last weekend adjudged as the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Ghana Manufacturing Awards.

This is the third time, the astute businessman has been recognized as such.



Dr. Amo Tobbin is the founder and owner of the TOBINCO Group of Companies which comprise of entities like Entrance Pharmaceuticals & Research Centre, Entrance Hospitals, Entrance University College Of Health Sciences, Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation, ABii National, Priority Insurance Ghana, Atinka TV Ghana, Atinka 104.7FM, Toblues Properties and a host of others.