Dr. Kwame Kyei of Unity Oil Is African Energy Leadership Personality of the year

Kwame Kyei has been recognized by the African Leadership Magazine as Personality of the Year

Source: MMind Consult

The 9th edition of the African Leadership Magazine ‘Persons of the Year’ award committee, has unveiled Dr. Kwame Kyei as the African Energy Leader of the Year (2020).

The African Leadership Magazine Personality of the Year Award is an annual prestigious award scheme, which recognises African trail-blazers driving change, making impact and contributing to Africa’s growth and development with exceptional corporate practices, in the year under review.



Over the years, this award scheme has often short-listed Africa’s finest in business, politics, diplomacy, education, agriculture etc.



Winners are selected based on a call for nomination, a call for online voting for shortlisted nominees, and the editorial board’s final review of the nominations and voting submissions. This is to eliminate any bias in the selection of winners.



Dr. Kwame Kyei polled over 79% of the total votes in the African Energy Leader category, to emerge the winner for the year 2020.



This award scheme provides a platform to celebrate the continent’s purveyors of hope - business, political and diplomatic leaders, presenting possibilities amid a global pandemic that has become an existential threat.

As a visionary Oil & Gas business leader, Dr. Kwame Kyei, remains one of the most enterprising and influential business leaders in Ghana. He is the Executive Chairman of the Unity Group of companies, which Unity Oil (Oil Marketing Company) and Nation Services Company Limited (Bulk Oil Distribution Company), are companies under the group. Unity Oil serves as one of the most visible oil marketing companies throughout Ghana.



Dr. Kwame Kyei is also a media mogul who owns Vision1 FM, Light TV and Light FM.



It is therefore not surprising that Dr. Kwame Kyei emerged winner of this prestigious and keenly contested category.



The publisher of the African Leadership Magazine UK, Dr. Ken Giami, announced Dr. Kwame Kyei as winner of the 9th edition of the African Energy Leader of the Year, alongside 12 other distinguished Africans, including: Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO), who won African of the Year; Graca Machel who won the African Climate Champion of the Year; H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, who won African Political Leader of the Year, and Mo Ibrahim, founder of Mo Ibrahim Foundation, also winning the African Philanthropist of the Year.



The award poll attracted over 120,000 votes on the African Leadership Magazine website; over 7 million active online engagements during the voting period; and over 5000 votes via email.

The award presentation ceremony could not take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa due to the prevailing global COVID-19 pandemic. However, a virtual event was held, which hosted influential Africans in business, politics, oil & gas and all spheres of African leadership. The prestigious awardees received a decoration of honor instruments on February 26th, 2021, during the virtual Award ceremony.







