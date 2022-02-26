Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh leads 2022 energy sector work retreat

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has opened a 3-day work retreat at the Aqua Safari Resort in Ada for CEOs and Board Chairpersons of the energy sector agencies, as well as other stakeholders.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Prempeh, who is also the MP for Manhyia South, stated that the retreat was a valuable opportunity to openly and frankly discuss issues that concern all in the sector, take stock and strategize for 2022 and the years ahead.



Setting out the energy sector medium-term objectives, Dr. Prempeh charged the gathering to ensure loyalty to this mandate. “We must at all times endeavour to keep our eye on the ball by focusing on these objectives as the centerpiece of all the work that we do. I do not need to remind us of the important role of our sector in the economic development of this country and most importantly ensuring comfortable lives for the citizenry in the pursuit of their livelihoods”, he declared.



He noted further that the past year has seen a number of positive outcomes in the energy sector and commended agency heads for the efforts in the progress made in their various agencies.

However, he noted that there are still issues to pay attention to and improve upon, and which the team would be discussing during the various presentations.



Setting out his expectations for the weekend, the Minister declared, “As we engage with your agencies to discuss your work output in 2021 and your work plan in 2022, I expect frank, healthy exchanges with only one goal in mind, which is how to improve the lives of Ghanaians through the work we do.”