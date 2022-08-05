Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori officially assumes office as CBOD CEO

Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori takes over from Senyo Hosi

After being appointed as the successor of Senyo Hosi, Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori, officially assumes office as the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), promising to lead the Chamber to pursue its vision of the overall growth of the industry and the country.

Senyo Hosi, the founding CEO of the Chamber stepped down in June 2022 after 10 years in office.



Dr Ofori at the Chamber’s handing over ceremony acknowledged the major contributions of his predecessor, Senyo Hosi, to the industry and the national economy in general.



“I believe the foundation has been laid, and I am receiving the baton from arguably the best sprinter, to finish the race,” he said, adding that “we are going to achieve what you set out to do.”



Dr. Patrick Ofori expressed confidence in his ability to achieve the goals of the organization, and promised to proceed with the vision of the Chamber and then move the industry to greater heights.



On his part, Senyo Hosi advised the new CEO to be bold, open-minded, firm, and fair, urging him to “always pursue the sustainable good.”



“It is in this, that you will earn the confidence of the public and the policymakers you need to best serve your members”, he stressed.

About the new CEO of CBOD



Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori has more than sixteen years of varied executive professional experience spanning Higher Education, Sports and the Oil and Gas industry.



He was the Manager for Crude Oil and Products Marketing at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. He had previously occupied the position of Manager responsible for Institutional Reporting and Stakeholder Relations at GNPC.



As an academic, Dr. Ofori holds a PhD in Sports Psychology from the University of Stirling, Scotland and an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the University of Ghana. He is also a Commonwealth Scholar and an International Convention on Science, Education and Medicine in Sports (ICSEMIS) Scholar.



Dr Ofori is also the Founding Head of the Department of Sports Science at the University of Cape Coast.