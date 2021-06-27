Dr Prempeh highlights Ghana’s housing deficit to attract international investors

Dr Freda Prempeh is Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing

Source: Dennis Peprah, Contributor

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing has joined Ministers of States from Africa, attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Symposium of the Shelter Afrique, underway in Yaounde, capital of Cameroon.

Established 40 years ago, Shelter Afrique is a company advocating the need for African governments to pool resources in order to provide affordable homes to their citizens to address the acute housing shortage across the continent.



Speaking in a telephone interview from Yaounde, Dr Prempeh, also a Member of Parliament of Tano North said she had already made strong arguments on Ghana’s housing deficit at the AGM to woo Africa and other investors around the world.



Other Ministers of State drawn from Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nigeria, Gambia, and Cote’ D’Ivoire are attending the AGM that provides a platform for African governments to work together to re-evaluate Shelter Afrique’s policies and strategies to make them even more responsive in addressing the housing deficit in the continent.



The event, being held under the theme “four decades of affordable housing policies in Africa; mapping the next 40 years” also marks the 40 years of Shelter Afrique’s existence.

Dr Prempeh emphasised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s determination to address Ghana’s housing deficit, through alternative building materials, rural housing development, the rent to own and national housing mortgage schemes, and mortgage financing.



She explained her ministry was currently collaborating with a technology company to explore possibilities of adding value to local materials such as laterite, burnt bricks, lancrest and sancrest as well as plastic bottles in the building sector.



“I have also highlighted the national rental assistance scheme, and explained to the AGM how the State Housing Company and the Tema Development Company as well as other agencies under the ministry works and I believe something good would come out of it”, Dr Prempeh stated.