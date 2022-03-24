4
Drivers in Cape Coast park their cars over fuel price hikes

Trotro 696x348 A photo of commercial buses popularly known as 'trotro'

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Drivers and passengers in the Cape Coast Metropolis and the Central Region, in general, continue to cry over the recent hikes in fuel prices.

According to our Central Regional Correspondent, Kingsley Nana Boadu, some Taxi drivers in the Metropolis have packed their cars due to lack of passengers.

Some passengers have resorted to walking to certain places they were previously boarding taxis to, as a cut cost measure.

Others have also decided to stay home when they have little to do in town. The situation is affecting the taxi drivers and they are calling on the government to consider reducing the fuel prices.

Government has announced plans to review taxes and levies on the petroleum price-build-up to cushion consumers against the frequency increases in prices. The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to officially announce the measures.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
