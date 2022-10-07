Driving the digitization journey

Comsys Ghana is a Ghanaian-owned ICT-Telecoms firm

Ghana’s digital space has been one of the best-performing sectors that having grown on average by 19 percent per year between 2014 and 2020. With the Ghanaian government adopting digitization as a key policy objective, a number of programs designed to develop a more digitally accessible public sector and encourage transparency and efficiency have been introduced.

In order to drive growth in all aspects of the country’s economy, ranging from the recently launched digital currency to digital payment platforms, digitization of records, and integration of government records, the digital journey has evolved.



The private sector is not sleeping on its oars either. In the mid-year fiscal policy review of the 2021 budget statement and economic policy, it was clearly observed that the use of mobile money, door-to-door delivery via courier services, and internet usage for business operations has increased significantly with about 77 percent of businesses increasing the use of the internet in marketing.



New technologies have created new markets that have in turn created competition, with competitors driving new expectations. To succeed in today’s digital world, businesses must not only provide superior experiences for their customers but deliver on their promises in faster, more nimble ways.



Comsys, a Ghanaian-owned ICT-Telecoms firm is not just doing that but is driving Ghana’s digital agenda with its superior positioning to drive backend business connectivity needs which will end up giving the business community the opportunity to whirlwind digital experiences. Comsys’ self-owned infrastructure across Technology platforms has been key in delivering Reliable connectivity across the nation.



As expectations increase due to buy-into Technology, the firm is also strategically prepared to continue to drive business inventions as its contribution to natural growth through ICT.

The ICT solutions provider, which takes pride in its self-owned nationwide Fibre Infrastructure, Microwave, and VSAT networks, has been interconnecting and supporting businesses over the years, through the provision of network connectivity solutions & support services to businesses. Interconnecting their branches for fast and reliable access to their data.



Having earned a reputation for reliability, Comsys delivers value using state-of-the-art technology to ensure business needs are met. Comsys has built reliable networks across Ghana for over a decade and continues to lead the industry as the reliable network provider resulting in increased users annually.



“We have always had an interest in making sure that businesses that come to us succeed. Our Services Users are our partners, and we work together. We always want them to be ahead in their industries. We shall continue to find ways for them to exceed their goals within the connectivities and storage we give them. Whether it be saving time on transactions with customers or ensuring their storage and backup needs are met… whatever it might be in ICT Telecoms”. CEO, Comsys.



Currently, Comsys drives and delivers any capacity from and to any location(s) in Ghana as well as delivers superior full suite Data Centre solutions.



The ICT solutions firm has positioned itself as an industry leader with its bespoke services. This doesn’t come as a surprise, having remained unbeatable within the Enterprise solutions ecosystem since 2013, and being the incumbent Enterprise Solutions Provider for over 10 years leading to Comsys being scooped into the enviable GITTA ICT Hall of Fame Award for the decade.

“This to us was an affirmation of unwavering commitment to our customers and contribution to business growth and economic development in Ghana’s digital space.” Says Jonathan Lamptey, co-founder of Comsys.



On what the future holds for the enterprise solution gap The CEO said “We are aware we need to remain relevant for our partners to continue to look up to. Therefore, we shall remain the dependable solution provider.”



Continuous improvement in our infrastructure is the way forward.