Drobo residents unhappy with utility increment

Correspondence from Bono Region

Some residents in Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region have condemned the recent hike in utility prices by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).



The residents contend that the tariff increment will compound the already worsening economic hardships in the country.



They tell GhanaWeb that they expected the PURC to have taken into consideration the hardships facing Ghanaians and should have shelved the increment.



A public servant, Mr. Ayele Adongo Wisdom likens the recent increment by the regulator to “robbing Peter to pay Paul” as he believes the increment is as a result of the freebies the government gave to the people during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I disagree with the tariff increase because it is like robbing Peter to Paul because before the 2020 election the government gave us free water and free electricity and now you turn and come and increase tariffs again. I think they should have allowed us to pay by then so that by now the increase wouldn’t have been like this because increasing tariffs at this time will worsen the plight of the already burdened Ghanaian”.



For thirty-five years old seamstress, Miss Tamea Gifty, any increment at the backdrop of the poor services rendered being by the utility providers is unjustifiable.

“The PURC should have taken into consideration the poor services the providers render before going ahead with any possible increase so I think the hike is unjustifiable”.



Mr Amponsah Godfred wants the government to channel its energy towards relieving the burden on Ghanaians instead of increasing tariffs in these difficult times when people are struggling to make ends meet.



He condemns the increment in no uncertain terms with an appeal to the government to reconsider the decision because the prevailing economic conditions are becoming unbearable.



The PURC has announced an increase in electricity and water tariffs by 27.15% and 21.55% respectively following extensive consultations.



The increment which takes effect from September 1, 2022, is for the period 2022 to 2025.



