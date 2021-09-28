Dubai Expo: Ghana to showcase trade potentials, investment opportunities – Government

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa

Ghana is set to take advantage of this year’s exposition in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), to revive investments in her economy and at the same time, help restore economic growth, as the West African country emerges from her COVID-19-induced downturn.

Dubbed “Dubai Expo 2020”, the exhibition event is projected to bring together approximately 192 countries and is expected to draw between 25 to 30 million visitors, making it the largest international gathering of its kind in the UAE and the history of expositions.



But for the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the expo was originally scheduled to be held from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021.



However, with countries easing restrictions and activities gradually returning to normalcy, the event has been postponed and rescheduled to start from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.



Addressing journalists at a press conference in Accra on Monday, 27 September 2021, about the country’s preparedness toward the expo, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Herbert Krapa, said it provides Ghana a golden opportunity to showcase the country’s trade potentials, investment opportunities and tourist destinations on a global stage.



“Ghana’s participation in the expo is intended to underscore government’s industrial transformation agenda, promote private sector businesses, and showcase our investment opportunities to attract investment into critical sectors of the economy, such as energy, trade, water and sanitation, environment, agriculture, education and tourism”.

“It will also offer us an opportunity to display our rich cultural heritage, promote value addition to our abundant raw materials and highlight our friendly business climate,” he added.



He said as part of Ghana’s exhibition content is a 200 meter-square pavilion segmented into a business cluster, culture cluster and Ghana report zone that presents a brief overview of Ghana’s vision and plan for the future, its stable, mutual-value approach to investment, reputation as the “gateway to Africa” and commitment to a future driven by business and growth.



These clusters, he explained, present opportunities in trade and investment, banking and finance, infrastructure and telecommunications technology, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing, textiles and garments, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, property, and real estate that investors can tap into.



Ghana is participating based on the theme: “Ghana: Limitless Opportunities”.



The country is seeking to showcase numerous investment opportunities in the various sectors of the economy for sustainable development.

For his part, the CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Mr Yoofi Grant, said for Ghana to reap the benefits of the expo, the government has earmarked key business-related activities to be undertaken, as part of Ghana’s participation in the event.



He said the Planning Committee has put together a Ghana Business and Investment Forum where various investors will meet to explore areas in the Ghanaian economy that they can direct their investments toward.



Additionally, he indicated that there will be monthly presentations by experts on investment opportunities in sanitation and environment; food and agriculture, energy, education, tourism; culture and arts; lands and natural resources, noting that the presentations will centre on opportunities for food, agriculture and livelihood, travel and connectivity, and opportunities in knowledge and learning.