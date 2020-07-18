Press Releases

Dubawa fact-checking fellowship 2020

File photo

DUBAWA is set to hold its annual fact-checking Fellowship for journalists in new media platforms (online blogs), radio and TV stations in Nigeria and Ghana.

This year’s edition will be the maiden edition for the Ghana office and the second for Nigeria.



The Dubawa Fact-Checking Fellowship aims at providing an opportunity for analytic, dedicated and innovative journalists to research and write truth-based and factual stories; and also to institute a culture of fact-checking in newsrooms across Nigeria and Ghana.



The Fellowship is inspired by the need to tackle the menace of mis- and dis-information in Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond, thereby creating a safer media ecosystem where truth and accuracy can thrive.



This year’s Fellowship will be tailored to fighting mis/disinformation in online media, print, radio and television. Fellows for the six-month Fellowship are selected from different geographical locations of the two countries.



The Fellowship will be preceded by a four-day intensive training with the second batch starting from July 20th to July 23rd, 2020. The first batch of training was held from July 8th to July 13th, 2020.

The selected journalists will be taken through courses on the information disorder ecosystem, news industry transformation, research and data journalism, investigative journalism, and fact-checking/verification as an innovation to today’s journalism.



The Programme Director, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), Oluwatosin Alagbe, said the Fellowship was timely and more important now with the global pandemic.



"There is no better time than now, during this pandemic, to consolidate and expand on the Dubawa Fellowship Programme launched in 2019.



"The world is rife with misinformation and disinformation, and these fellows, the best in Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Uganda, are saddled with the task of debunking and researching the trends.



"They will also institute the culture of fact-checking and verification in their respective newsrooms," she added.

Reinforcing the view, Adedeji Adekunle, PTCIJ’s Deputy Programme Director, said the Fellowship is part of the Organisation's effort to innovate around information disorder.



"The Fellowship has been one of our efforts to innovate around the massive information disorder problem and the rapid spread of mis/disinformation.



"When the culture of fact-checking becomes a mainstay in mainstream journalism, the pace of the spread of rumours and hoaxes starts to reduce," he said, adding "This year brings a lot of promise and I am optimistic about the ability of the fellows to accomplish great things and leave their mark."



The Programme Officer and Editor, Dubawa (Ghana), Caroline Anipah, said the Fellowship is critical with Ghana’s 2020 general elections on the horizon.



"This Fellowship is timely and important at this time when the political climate is heating up, and rumours and political misinformation is rapidly spreading.

In addition to debunking political and election-related false information, fellows also have a responsibility of ensuring that verified information gets to the people who need it most, grassroot communities.”



The Fellowship this year will be virtual, due to the global pandemic and in adherence to safety rules and measures by the governments and health officials.



The Dubawa Fact-Checking Fellowship is supported by Heinrich Boll Stiftung Foundation (HBS), National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ).

Source: Philip Acquaye

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.