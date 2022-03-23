6
Dumelo’s food processing factory to create 750 jobs

John Dumelo112121212121212 John Dumelo, Actor cum Politician

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dumelo set to establish food processing factory

Production capacity of the food processing factory will be 1,500 tons of ginger

Factory expected to be complete in 14months

Farmer and entrepreneur John Dumelo has announced that the establishment of a food processing factory in the Guan District will provide employment for 750 people.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, John Dumelo revealed that the building of the factory has begun and is expected to be completed within 14 months.

His post read “construction of food processing factory in the Guan district has begun, expected to complete in 14 months with production capacity of 1500tons/of ginger and other products in a year, and create some 750 direct/indirect jobs.”

According to him, the production capacity of the factory will be 1,500 tons of ginger.

He was sighted in a series of pictures of himself with his first slide of picture in reflective jacket, standing on a bare land in a pose that looked like one giving directives to a worker.

This revelation has however received a lot of commendations from social media users who have applauded his efforts in the agriculture sector.

