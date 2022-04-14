Dumsor: Ghana’s excess capacity generation a myth – Kwabena Donkor

Kwabena Donkor warns of imminent 'dumsor'

Former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor has warned that the country risks being plunged into the era of intermittent power supply otherwise known as ‘dumsor’ if the government does not invest in generating more electricity.



In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, he stated that the country is falling short of its reserve margin thus the need to relook at the energy sector.



“On the 18th of March, our peak demand was 3,469 megawatts. Our available supply on that day was 3,817 megawatts. So we just had about 348 megawatts to spare. If we consider that a spinning reserve or the reserve margin of 18 percent, it means on that day 18th of March, we had below the required reserve margin,” he said.

“It is important that this whole myth of excess capacity watts [that became trumpeted] has been proven to be a myth”. Dr. Kwabena Donkor added.



The Pru East MP indicated that it was crucial for Ghana to take its energy demands seriously as a developing country.



“We have a big energy challenge. For a developing country, we really need energy stability” he cautioned.



Parts of the country in recent times has been experiencing power outages which some have said is the return of the ‘dumsor’ era.



However, Energy Minster Dr. Matthew Oppoku Prempeh has dismissed such claims insisting that the country was not returning to days of power rationing.

He attributed the current power outages to load imbalance in the system of GRIDCo.



“A couple of days ago, we had the Aboadze Switch Yard burnt and has led to a lot of intermittent power curtailment in parts of Western Region, Central Region, and even the Greater Accra Region.



“Because, what GRIDCo is doing is to put all the networks in a circuit such that energy can be wheeled wherever with automatic metres. But that also meant that they will increasingly have trip offs if the load imbalance is unfavourable to the system. So the system decides to shut itself down to prevent machine and equipment damages.”



“So it’s true that parts of the country are experiencing intermittent power surges because of a combination of factors, which are the works that we are doing and the light going off by itself,” he said at a press briefing on April 13.



