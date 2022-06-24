Dzata Cement: Let’s support Ghanaian companies to achieve industrialization agenda - Ansah Opoku

Mpraeso Member of Parliament, Davis Ansah Opoku

Leadership of parliament pays working visit to Dzata cement

Address cost of power in Ghana, Ibrahim Mahama to leadership of parliament



Ibrahim Mahama owns Dzata cement



Mpraeso Member of Parliament, Davis Ansah Opoku, has entreated Ghanaians to patronize locally manufactured cement to support Ghanaian companies to thrive.



This, he said will help government achieve its industrialization agenda.



Mr Ansah Opoku said this after the leadership of parliament visited Dzata Cement company - an indigenous company owned by business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama.



“I have not been here before, but coming here today and seeing the work that is happening here, I am very impressed and I think we must all support the company to grow. We all need to buy the product to give true meaning to Ghana’s industrialisation agenda. Frankly, I am very impressed,” he said.

Chief Executive of Dzata Cement, Ibrahim Mahama, while speaking to the leadership of parliament during their visit said government can achieve its industrialization agenda only if the cost of electricity is minimized.



“The cost of power today must be addressed so that it will not hinder the projects we want to do in the near future in Ghana. There are many prospective areas such as ore that can be explored to create thousands of jobs for Ghanaians,” he stated.



