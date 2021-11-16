Dzifa Attivor ensured our salaries were increased – Railway workers

Dzifa Aku Attivor is a former Transport Minister

Railway workers have said if there is any Minister in charge of Railway Industry who championed the welfare of Railway Workers in the past, “we will comfortably say that Dzifa Aku Attivor stands tall.”

Madam Attivor died in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16 after a short illness, family sources said.



She was first appointed into public office by the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills as a Deputy Minister of Transport in his government.



She was promoted to be the substantive minister after former president John Dramani Mahama took the reins in 2012.



She held this position until 2015 when she resigned due to the infamous bus branding saga.

The rail workers said “We remember a day when this great woman left her office and together with the General Secretary of the railway workers union walked along the streets of the ministries to the finance minister’s office to lobby the Finance Minister for Financial Support to Railway workers.



“Again in 2014, Hon Dzifa Aku Attivor together with Hon. Emelia Arthur, led a delegation of Railway Management and the Leadership of the workers union to the flagstaff house to meet the former President, his Excellency John Dramani Mahama and this invariably led to a salary increase of 50% which progressively helped to address the very low level of salaries of railway workers though the low level of salaries still persists.



“Hon Dzifa Aku Attivor May your soul rest in perfect peace. Mum sleep well.”