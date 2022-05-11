0
Dzifa Gomashie raises concern over quick decay of foodstuff

Tomatoes Posted By Dzifa Gomashie Tomatoes in bad state posted by Dzifa Gomashie

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tomato prices skyrocket

Dzifa Gomashie questions fertilizer application to farm produce

Ghanaians lament general cost of living

Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie has expressed concerns regarding the speedy decay of foodstuffs.

In a post cited by GhanaWeb on her social media page, the lawmaker called on the Agric Ministry, together with the Food and Drugs Authority and the Ghana Standards Authority, to take keen interest in the worrying development.

She explained that she bought ‘firm and ripe’ tomatoes which she placed in her fridge but ‘strangely’ they had gone bad.

Dzifa Gomashie questioned if there were genetically modified foods being produced in the country.

“Dear Ministry of Agric, Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, you must be interested in what is causing this quick decay of our foodstuffs. They do not last a week even in the fridge.

“This "exhibit" is from my fridge. I assure you it is a high-powered fridge. There's absolutely nothing wrong with my fridge.

“Vegetables and fruits cannot last for even a week in the fridge and they discolour and go bad.

“I do not buy "amoo kpotoi". I usually buy both firm and ripe tomatoes so this phenomenon must be investigated.

“Do we have GENERICALLY MODIFIED produces in Ghana. What kind of fertilisers are being used for planting...

The flies refuse to settle on smocked fish, koobi and momoni too...that cannot be right.We are all at risk!,” Dzifa Gomashie posted on her Facebook page.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



