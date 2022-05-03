E-Levy: Cash-in and Cash-out exempt from charge

Ghana Revenue Authority

The Ghana Revenue Authority has noted that the Electronic Transfer Levy is applicable to transfers only, therefore electronic deposits, cash-ins, and cash-outs are exempt.



According to its administrative guidelines, an electronic transfer is defined as “a transaction carried out electronically on the initiative of the originator through an institution or a platform to make available an amount of money to a beneficiary.”



Thus, the Levy is charged on transfers only. Transactions such as bank deposits and withdrawals, mobile money Cash-in and Cash-outs, etc. are excluded from the Levy.

However, after its implementation on May 1, 2022, numerous complaints have been seen about the scope of the transfers and whether or not they affect withdrawals.



In a complaint, an online vendor demanded that a customer adds the E-Levy charge to the payment for the item she is purchasing, with the understanding that when she[vendor] goes to withdraw she will be charged the E-Levy in addition to the service charge by the Telcos.



But according to the GRA, the levy is only charged on the transfer, in this case, the customer. The vendor will however not be charged when he or she makes a withdrawal.



Meanwhile, the telecommunications Chamber has noted that the Ghana Revenue will on May 5, address the complaints that have characterized the rollout of the Levy.



However, the authority is currently embarking on an education campaign to further educate the public on the E-Levy and its application.