E-Levy: Don't 'overcharge' Ghanaians - Nana Akomea to government

STC CEO, Nana Akomea has cautioned the government not to bloat the E-Levy deductions as the policy begins on Sunday, 1st May, 2022.

The Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is a 1.5% charge on all electronic transactions, primarily MoMo transactions, aimed to provide infrastructure development and better road networks for the nation.



About 15 million Ghanaians are expected to be affected by the E-Levy.



Making his submissions during a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Tuesday morning, Nana Akomea warned the authorities not to overcharge but rather stick to the 1.5% as stated.



He cautioned against any cascading effects on the citizenry stressing the E-Levy shouldn't overburden them.

Calculating how much each Ghanaian will be contributing per year, Nana Akomea advised that the software to be used for the collection of the E-Levy should be very effective.



"The software to manage the E-Levy should be an effective software . . . The effect on Ghanaians should not be drastic and that will depend on the software working well. Then, number 2, the government using the money wisely. If these two things happen [averagely], the average amount that Ghanaians will pay a year on E-Levy will be about 400 to 500 cedis," he said.



He added; "Now, if you pay 400/500 cedis average per person and you see big developmental projects, the impact will be positive . . . for me, if the software works properly and that extra 4 billion, [it] is used wisely - 90 to 95 percent efficiently - Ghanaians will see the impact and it will turn the fortunes of government as far as elections are concerned.''



