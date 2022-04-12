E-Levy: Every word in that law is clear to me, there is no ambiguity – Kwaku Kwarteng

Kwaku Kwarteng

Chairperson of government’s finance Committee of Parliament, Kwaku Kwarteng, has stated that there is no ambiguity in the electronic transfer bill which has been assented to by the President.



According to him, the various amendments to the bill had been done before its passage in parliament, hence the question of who bears the 1.5% is clear.



Speaking in an Asaase News interview, he said, “Our committee considered the bill and proposed amendments to Parliament and Parliament adopted those amendments. Now, every word in that law is clear to me. If GRA does not understand any part or even any tax expert does not understand any part, they may go to court, if they want to engage with Parliament, we are happy to tell them our understanding of what we put in that law and then we can have an agreement."



“But as at this point, I don’t see any ambiguity, the law is clear that it is the person or the entity initiating the payment [the electronic transfer] that pays for it.”

However, the GRA had stated that it has directed various glitches that have been found in the law to Finance Ministry to be addressed before the said implementation date, May 1, 2022.



Also, tax expert Fred Awutey indicated that the levy should be reviewed to address the various concerns raised, adding that the law is ambiguous.



“The court over the years restricts itself to interpreting the laws as specific to the words used in its writing and this E-Levy law is ambiguous on who pays the tax."



“To the extent that the law has not clearly stated who bears the E-Levy tax cost … it makes the law ambiguous and that is a challenge," he added.



“When you look at the [E-Levy] law as it is now, it does not clearly state who bears the incident of the transfer of a Momo. Is it the person who is sending the money or the one receiving the money? The law does not categorically state it and that is an issue,” he said.



