E-Levy: Ex-MP advocates use of PIAC for transparency

Daniel Okyem Aboagye, former MP for Bantama

Former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency Daniel Okyem Aboagye has proposed for the establishment of Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) to oversee and promote transparency and monitor proceeds of the Electronic Transaction Levy Bill, popularly known as E-Levy, if it is passed.

He explained that the establishment of an independent statutory body such as PIAC will promote transparency and accountability in the management of revenues from the e-levy if passed.



The former Spokesperson for government on finance explained that if Parliament sets up PIAC to monitor revenue from the e-levy, it will ensure transparency and trust between the government, Parliament and the entire populace which will boost development.



Mr Okyem Aboagye while speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Thursday, March 10 explained: “I will employ the NDC members in Parliament to arrive at a consensus with the Majority to establish PIAC to monitor proceeds and revenue of the e-levy. This will arrest the issue of embezzlement and transparency”.

The business mogul referred the host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin to the fact that “the establishment of PIAC some ten years ago to promote transparency and accountability in the management of revenues from Ghana’s oil has really reduced the perforation and embezzlement of the oil revenues hence similar statutory body to ensure same oversight responsibilities if the e-levy is passed will really clear doubts and advance development”.



E-levy has become one of the topical issues in Ghana after it was laid in Parliament by Finance Minister for consideration and passage to rake revenue for government business, a proposal that was greeted with intense opposition by the Minority in Parliament.



Meanwhile, the former Bantama MP is of the view that the back and forth on the e-levy passage will only derail development, therefore, urging Parliament to pass the bill but adjust to the establishment of PIAC to monitor its proceeds.