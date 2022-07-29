0
E-Levy: Failure tax should be rejected, withdrawn – Prof. Gatsi

PROF. JOHN GARTCHIE GATSI Prof. John Gatsi is Dean of Cape Coast Business School

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor John Gatsi has stated that instead of government revising the E-Levy revenue target, the tax should be withdrawn altogether.

According to him the revision of the target is an indication that the tax has failed.

“So, when you look at the cost to this country, in terms of actual amount of money being spent on infrastructure to roll out the implementation of the tax, and again the cost of people not participating in the benefits of the digitalization and for that matter cashless transactions regime, you can come to the conclusion that the failure tax should be rejected, it should be withdrawn to allow people to participate in a cashless economy,” he said in a 3news interview.

Government, in the mid-year budget review, stated that the expected revenue from the E-Levy has been reviewed downwards from the initial ¢6.9billion to ¢611million.

Also, expected revenue from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was reviewed upwards from the initial ¢14,534,864,446 to ¢15,402,925,770.

However, the government earlier indicated that the E-Levy was not generating the expected revenue to help government undertake its operations.

