E:Levy: Fear of MoMo vendors losing their jobs not possible - Tax expert

Law lecturer at the Tax College of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Fred Awutey has noted that mobile money vendors will not be affected by the implementation of the E-Levy as has been speculated by many.



The passage of the bill has been characterized by speculations that MoMo vendors may be rendered by the 1.5% levy.



Speaking on AsaaseNews, he said, “Fortunately, that is not the case, the tax will not apply when you go to the MoMo vendor and then you say you want the cash out of your wallet. Since that cash does not qualify as a transfer, then it is not subject to the levy.”

“So, the fear that vendors will lose their job, I don’t see it much to happen.”



Meanwhile, there have been calls for Ghanaians to demand accountability for the revenue generated from the E-Levy.



A former deputy MD of the National Investment Bank (NIB), Alfred Thompson, stated that, “For us to transform a country, we need to send a country to another level; do we keep on borrowing all the time just to run our country?”



“Then how do we pay the debts? Because we don’t have the much-needed factories and we don’t do the bigger exports as we should be doing to get those trade deficits and things to pay our debts. So, where do we get the money from? Why don’t we now start looking within? It is high time we get money from within and stop this borrowing and control from outside.



“Let our people control our leaders. When you think there is a leader who’s not spending your money well, you kick him out. That’s why every four years, the voting patterns show whether the leader is good or not” he added.