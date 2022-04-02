E-Levy: GH¢6.9 billion target may not be achieved due to delay in passage - Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that the ministry's target of raking in about GH¢6.9billion from the E-Levy has been thwarted by the delay of the Minority in approving the bill.



According to him, the set target is unlikely to be achieved.



He told CitiNews that the challenges that were brought about by the opposition of the Minority caucus in parliament may impede the GRA's efforts.

“How is it possible to achieve the GHC 6.9 billion target when the opposition has stopped you for 4 months. It’s likely we will not get all the GHC 6.9 billion.”



“But depending on the efficiency of the system it is possible, because when you calculate these things you make some marginal provisions to cater for any pluses or minuses. So we’ll endeavour to get there,” he added.



Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, passed the Electronic transfer levy after the minority boycotted proceedings as a sign of their non-acceptance of the levy.



However, the bill which when implemented will ensure that all electronic financial transactions a charged a 1.5% tax is expected to help the government create more jobs and boost the country's road infrastructure.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has already appended his signature on the bill to become law and is expected to start in May 2022.