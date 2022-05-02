E-Levy: GRA to refund wrongful charges

File Photo

Ghana’s revenue governing body, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has assured people who have been wrongly charged as part of the implementation of the Electronic Levy popularly known as E-levy that all wrongful charges will be reversed.

According to the GRA, it is using a modified approach to validate claims of wrongful charges to be able to reverse the wrongful charges on transactions done on May 1, as a result of the full implementation of the E-levy.



A member of the E-levy Committee of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr. Isaac Kwabena Amoako gave this assurance after the rollout of the E-levy on Sunday.



He explained that customers who have been able to link their Ghanacard to their Mobile Money accounts will have their wrongful charges reversed as soon as possible.



'It will be easy to reversal for people who have had their Ghanacard linked to their Momo accounts and bank accounts, he narrated.

He said there is the need for the people who have been wrongfully charged as part of the implementation of the E-levy to be properly identified for the reversal of the wrongful charges.



He said the authority will July 1, 2022 roll out a platform that will enable the Telecommunication Companies as well as the banks to identify such wrong charges for prompt reversals.



Mr. Amoako made this statement reacting to some of the challenges that have welcomed the implementation of the E-levy speaking on Accra-based TV3’s evening news on Sunday, May 1. 2022.