E-Levy: Ghana was not transformed with GH¢300bn, what can GH¢6bn do? - Sam George asks

Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George

Government has not been able to justify what they use our monies for, Sam George

NDC describes E-Levy as thievery



Introducing E-Levy does not make sense, Sam George



Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has wondered how government will maximise the projected GH¢6 billion from the E-Levy if it is passed.



He further accused government of being unable to account for monies generated from taxes in the past years.



Sam Nartey George stressed that Ghanaians are against the implementation of E-Levy, therefore, government should rescind its decision of wanting to pass the E-Levy bill.



Speaking to journalists at the 'Yen Tua' demo to register their displeasure about the E-Levy on Thursday, February 10, 2022, the lawmaker said, “If we gave you GH¢300 billion and you have failed to do anything significant in our lives. How then do you explain that with GH¢6 billion you can transform Ghana, that lie will not wash. Ghanaians are opposed to the E-levy."

“The tax makes no sense because the government have not been able to justify what they have done with the various taxes they have taken,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has professed that it will abolish the E-Levy in 100 days if the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) passes the bill.



The party described the E-Levy as a daylight robbery of Ghanaians and not taxation.



Currently, the E-Levy has been reviewed downwards to 1.5% from 1.75%.



This new tax, pending approval in parliament, is to help widen the country’s tax net.



According to the government, the electronic tax system seeks to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.