3
Menu
Business

E-Levy: Government does not intend securitizing – Deputy finance minister

79510658 Dr. John Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. John Kumah has negated claims that the government intends to securitize the yet to be implemented Electronic levy popularly known as E-levy for additional loans.

According to the Minister, no such decision has been taken by the government.

As far as I am aware no such decision has been taken for securitization of the E-levy which is expected to be implemented by the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Electronic Money Issuers (EMI) on May 1, 2022.

Let me say on authority that such has been taken by the Ministry and there has not been a meeting held to consider such a decision, the Deputy Minister who is also a Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region explained.

He was categorical in saying that the revenue accrued from E-levy will be channelled into the establishment of the You Start programme to create someone million jobs for the youth in three years’ time

The second priority area of the E-levy is ensuring prompt payment to contractors to boost the infrastructure development needs of the country.

It is the calculation from E-levy that made the government abandon the collection of road tolls across adding that it gave the government a paltry sum, he held.

Thirdly, he mentioned as servicing of Ghana’s debt to the Gross Domestic Product portfolio.

There is the need for us as a country to start servicing our debt and stop depending on loans, he said.

The Deputy Minister made this denial speaking on Accra-based Citi FM’s evening news analysis programme on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss
Related Articles: