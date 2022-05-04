E-Levy: Government likely to miss GH¢4.5 billion target - Expert

E-Levy to rake in GH¢4.5 billion

GRA begins E-Levy implementation

Govt revised GH¢6.7billion revenue target to GH¢4.5 billion



E-Levy approved at 1.5%



Law lecturer at the Tax College of the Chartered Institute of Taxation has stated that given the current issues surrounding the implementation of the electronic transfer government may not be able to rake in the expected GH¢4.5 billion target.



The Ghana Revenue Authority on May 1 began the implementation of the electronic transfer levy as part of the government’s internal revenue mobilization agenda.



Meanwhile, the implementation has been characterized by complaints from mobile money users.

Speaking in an Asaase News interview he said, “If you look at the 2022 Budget as it was read in November, the tax actually covers so many items including remittances from outside, now with the outward tax, it has been limited to a certain scope.



“That already means that the earlier GHC6.7 billion estimated could not be realized even if we were to start the implementation somewhere in January this year. Now, if you look at the tax as it is, it creates so many avenues for somebody not to transfer... so, if the person does not transfer, you can’t get the money, so if there is an avenue for somebody to use other alternatives, then it means you cannot realize the revenue.”



He added “So for me, I do not anticipate that even the GHC4.5 billion, they may realize it. It is likely that they may hit somewhere far less than the GHC4.5 billion because of the alternatives provided within the tax law as it has been enacted.”



After the implementation of the Levy in March at a rate of 1.5% from 1.75%, government noted that its targeted revenue of GH¢6.7billion had to be revised downwards to GH¢4.5 billion.



