E-Levy: Government yet to engage telcos over 'digital tax' - Sam George

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has chastised the government for failure to engage telecommunication outfits and other service providers before announcing a digital tax he has classed as 'draconian.'

In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, hours after Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had presented the budget before Parliament, Sam George disclosed that a meeting had been scheduled for Friday.



"The NCA and the Ministry of Communications are now inviting Telcos and Service providers in the space to a meeting on Friday to discuss implementation of a policy announced in the budget? Such a clueless bunch of managers. Post facto thinking."



In another tweet he said: "Let me state for the records that the govt HAS NOT engaged any of the service providers in the telecoms space on how the draconian "digital tax" would be implemented.



"How do you announce a tax when those to implement it & be affected by it are left in the dark? Clueless bunch," he jabbed.



Sam George's break down of the Digital Tax



1. 1.75% MoMo tax on transactions above GH100

2. 1.75% Bank tax on all Bank transfers



3. 1.75% Diasporan tax on all remittances.



Surprisingly it is to be used to buy buses and support Road Fund. How do you reverse 2 decades of Digital progress?







