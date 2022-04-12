E-Levy: Health care will be expensive – Private Health Facilities Association

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

E-Levy assented into law

E-Levy to be implemented in May



‘It looks as if the E-Levy is going to solve all our problems in Ghana’



Health care services may become expensive for patrons when E-Levy is implemented. This is according to the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana.



According to the Association, they also use mobile money services thus any extra charge has the potential to increase their expenditure.



General Secretary of the Association Frank-Torbu Richard, however, wants the law to be revised before it is implemented.



“We pay for goods and services through mobile money as hospitals and hence our operations will be impacted just like any Ghanaian or business. You know some of our patience pays with mobile money and the E-Levy is going to make it more expensive for them.”

“Nonetheless government can still have a way to see to the amendment of the E-Levy law though it has been assented to by the President.”



Frank-Torblu indicated that the levy will not solve the problems of the country as has been said by the government.



“It looks as if the E-Levy is going to solve all our problems in Ghana, but I don’t think E-Levy is a panacea to our development.”



President Akufo-Addo has assented to the E-Levy bill into law after it was passed by parliament.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has announced that the implementation of the E-Levy will commence on May 1, 2022.



