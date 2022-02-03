E-Levy: If you want the economy to collapse, so be it - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has taken a swipe at his colleagues on the minority side in parliament for siding with some Ghanaians to reject the E-Levy bill.



According to him, the economy will slump if the E-Levy is not accepted.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated that E-Levy is aimed at revitalizing the economy with the revenues generated when implemented, hence, the need for the public to support it.

“Mr Speaker, the minority leader is adding that they have taken a position that they want to stand with the public to reject the E-Levy. Mr Speaker, we on this side want to stand with the republic to ensure the revitalization of the economy, if the people want to see the collapse of the economy, so be it for them,” Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said on the floor of parliament on February 1, 2022.



Meanwhile, government through the information ministry is organising town hall meetings to discuss the Electronic Transaction levy (E-Levy).



The exercise forms part of a series of engagements aimed at explaining the importance of the E-Levy transaction, as well as, taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders that will inform government on the implementation of the levy.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has also warned of dire consequences for the Ghanaian economy if the E-Levy is not passed.



He, therefore, entreated Ghanaians to support the passage of the E-Levy bill.